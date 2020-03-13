Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez tests negative for COVID-19

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez has tested negative for the coronavirus, his office confirmed Friday.

Gimenez has been self-isolating since Thursday after learning that he had attended a Miami reception, where a Brazilian delegation member who has tested positive for COVID-19 was present.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Florida, and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez have also been self-isolating after being in the same room with the Brazilian president’s communications director, Fábio Wajngarten.

A statement from the president’s communications office on Thursday said President Jair Bolsonaro’s communications director Fábio Wajngarten joined Bolsonaro on a three-day trip to the U.S. and on Saturday was at the Mar-a-Lago resort, where he posted a photo of himself posing beside U.S. President Donald Trump.

A video from the event also showed him standing directly behind both presidents as they addressed a crowd.

Trump has not been self-quarantining himself.