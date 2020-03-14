WATCH LIVE: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks on COVID-19 from State Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee
State reports 83 positive cases of coronavirus
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke on Saturday regarding the ongoing outbreak of coronavirus in the state.
DeSantis spoke from the State Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee.
Watch the video below:
WATCH LIVE: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks on COVID-19 outbreak from State Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee.
