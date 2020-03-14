83ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (954) 364-2526.

83ºF

Local News

WATCH LIVE: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks on COVID-19 from State Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee

State reports 83 positive cases of coronavirus

Tags: News, Local, Florida, Coronavirus
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks on COVID-19 from State Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks on COVID-19 from State Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee. (WPLG)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke on Saturday regarding the ongoing outbreak of coronavirus in the state.

DeSantis spoke from the State Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee.

Watch the video below:

WATCH LIVE: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks on COVID-19 outbreak from State Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee.

Posted by WPLG Local 10 on Saturday, March 14, 2020

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST STORIES ON THE CORONAVIRUS.

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.