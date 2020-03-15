1 person hospitalized after police-involved shooting in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – One person was taken a hospital after a police-involved shooting in Miami Beach, officials said.

The shooting incident occurred Saturday along the 500 block of Ocean Drive.

Officials said a Miami Beach police officer was flagged down about a person with a firearm inside an establishment on Ocean Drive.

Contact was made with an armed male, which resulted in officers discharging their firearms, officials said.

The male subject was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, officials said. His condition was not given.

Authorities said there is no threat to public safety at the scene.