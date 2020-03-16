Jungle Island, Miami Seaquarium temporarily close amid coronavirus concerns

MIAMI – Jungle Island and the Miami Seaquarium are temporarily closing their doors amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“During this time, our animal care professionals will continue their commitment to the health and wellbeing of animals at Miami Seaquarium,” the park stated in a message on its website. “The park’s manatee and sea turtle rescue and rehabilitation conservation program will also continue uninterrupted.”

According to a news release issued Monday, all Jungle Island events, including the Kids Research Environment & Wildlife (K.R.E.W.) and My Mini & Me in the Jungle, will also be suspended until further notice.

“Our highest priority right now is ensuring the health and well-being of the general public, our employees and beloved animal family, which is why we made the decision to temporarily close the park starting Monday,” said Curtis Crider, President and Managing Director. “We will be closed until further notice, but will continue to assess the rapidly changing situation.”

Jungle Island had already taken precautions after learning about the spread of COVID-19, including increasing its cleaning, disinfectant and sanitation efforts and "providing training to employees to reinforce health safety protocols when engaging guests and animals,” the news release stated.

Zoo Miami remains open at this time, but has suspended all events and programs, as well as public animal feedings, rides and its monorail.

“The health and safety of our guests, staff and animals is a top priority,” Zoo Miami stated on its website. “We will continue to monitor current recommendations.”