Man robs Wells Fargo Bank in Aventura, FBI says

AVENTURA, Fla. – The FBI is searching for a man who they said robbed a bank over the weekend in Aventura.

The robbery was reported at 9:12 a.m. Saturday at the Wells Fargo Bank branch at 2929 Aventura Blvd.

According to FBI spokesman Jim Marshall, the man, who was wearing a white T-shirt and apparently made no effort to conceal his identity, entered the bank and demanded money from an employee.

Surveillance video shows a man who the FBI says robbed a Wells Fargo Bank branch in Aventura. (FBI)

Marshall declined to say whether any money was taken.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the robber’s identity is asked to call the FBI at 754-703-2000 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.