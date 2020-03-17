FIU employee tests positive for coronavirus

MIAMI, Fla. – A member of Florida International University’s staff has tested positive for the coronavirus. The university assured students that the employee’s case was travel related and that the individual had not been on campus since returning from the trip.

“As such, there is no indication, thus far, that the FIU community has been exposed by this individual,” said a statement on the university’s website.

The announcement was contained in a story on the site that advised students that they would continue remote classes through the end of the spring semester. The State University System announced on Tuesday that remote learning has been extended through the entire spring semester at all 12 of the state’s public universities.

FIU is limiting its campuses to students, faculty and staff who have urgent needs to access the campus, and to a limited number of residents approved to stay in student housing and those who provide basic services to them. Otherwise, the campus is closed to all visitors.

FIU has set up a coronavirus alert page on its internet site for students and staff. A call center is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for any staff or student who has questions. The number is (305) 348-3481.