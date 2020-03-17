Fort Lauderdale orders 30-day closures of bars, nightclubs, gyms, theaters

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis announced Tuesday he is using his emergency powers to shut down places where public health officials fear the new coronavirus is spreading.

As COVID-19 cases increased in Broward County, Trantalis ordered bars, nightclubs, gyms and theaters to close for 30 days.

Trantalis said the Fort Lauderdale Police Department will be enforcing the order, which is in compliance with guidelines from the Florida Department of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Protection and the World Health Organization.