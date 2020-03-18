2 men sought in fraud case involving forged checks

DAVIE, Fla. – Davie police are searching for two men they said were involved with a fraud case involving forged checks.

According to authorities, the men were captured on surveillance video on Sept. 12 and Sept. 13 of last year depositing the checks into a SunTrust Bank account using the account holder’s ATM card and PIN.

Screenshots of the footage was released Wednesday to the media.

Police said the funds were then depleted at the Seminole Hard Rock Casino before the checks were returned unpaid, due to them being forged.

Detectives believe the female account holder may have been involved in the fraud by allowing her account to be used by the two men, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the subjects’ identities is asked to call the Davie Police Department at 954-693-8200 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.