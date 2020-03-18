FBI agents arrest officer at Margate police station
MARGATE, Fla. – FBI agents arrested a police officer on Tuesday at a Margate Police Department station.
Officer Andrew Hammock, who has been with the department since 2002, is facing a charge of soliciting visual depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
The department placed Hammock on administrative leave without pay. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida is handling the case.
