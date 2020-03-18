National Guard sets up tents outside Hard Rock Stadium to test people for coronavirus

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis announced new drive-thru testing sites for the coronavirus earlier this week, with one of the locations said to be the parking lot of Hard Rock Stadium.

“I spoke with the owner of the Dolphins earlier, Steve Ross. They’re going to let us use the parking lot at the Dolphins’ stadium,” DeSantis said.

Sky 10 flew over the site in Miami Gardens Wednesday morning where members of the National Guard appeared to have set up several tents in one of the stadium’s east parking lots.

Crews hope to get the site up and running by the end of the week.

It would allow those who meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention testing criteria to get swabbed while sitting in their car.

The samples will then be shipped to an approved lab for testing with the results later sent to the Florida Department of Health.

The site is just one of several planned across the entire state.

“The Jacksonville Jaguars will let us use that stadium,” DeSantis said. “And the Orange County Convention Center will let us use that parking lot.”