Boy falls out of window at apartment building in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – A boy was injured after falling out of a window Thursday afternoon at an apartment building in Lauderhill.

According to Lauderhill Fire Rescue personnel, the 3-year-old boy pushed the window screen and fell about 5 feet onto a cage.

The boy’s grandmother was able to help him off the cage. Fire Rescue personnel responded to the building near the intersection of Northwest 19th Street and Northwest 42nd Terrace and rushed him to Broward Health.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Derrick Clemons contributed to this report.