Florida lawmakers approve $25 million for direct costs to contain coronavirus

Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference Thursday afternoon in Tallahassee to give an update on the coronavirus crisis in Florida, as well as the state budget.

Prior to the briefing and amid the backdrop of the coronavirus outbreak, Florida lawmakers brought their 2020 session to a close.

Before adjourning on Thursday afternoon, the Legislature approved a $93.2 billion budget that is on its way to DeSantis for his signature.

The budget document includes $500 million in new spending to boost the minimum pay of new teachers, 3% raises for state workers and $300 million in extra reserves to help address the economic hardship brought by the outbreak.

The budget also includes $25 million requested by the governor for direct costs to contain the virus.

Already there’s talk about a special session if the money runs short.

Lawmakers underwent health screenings, including temperature checks, before casting their votes.

U.S. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Florida, became the first congressman to test positive for COVID-19 and has been self-isolating in Washington since Friday.

Florida now has more than 300 confirmed cases.