Miami-Dade County mayor orders all non-essential retail, commercial businesses closed

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez has ordered all non-essential retail and commercial businesses closed, effective 9 p.m. Thursday.

Essential businesses that are allowed to remain open include healthcare providers, grocery stores and businesses that “provide food, shelter, social services and other necessities of life for economically disadvantaged or otherwise needy individuals,” the order stated.

Businesses that provide office supplies that are needed for people to work from home are also allowed to remain open.

Childcare facilities are permitted to stay open under the following guidelines:

· Children must be carried out in stable groups of 10 or fewer.

· Children and childcare providers shall not change from one group to another.

· If more than one group of children is cared for at one facility, each group shall be in a separate room. Groups shall not mix or interact with each other.