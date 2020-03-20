76ºF

6-year-old girl tests positive for COVID-19 in Boca Raton, according to report

Only 1 child age 0-9 has tested positive in Florida, according to health department

Amanda Batchelor, Managing Editor

Tags: coronavirus, Palm Beach County
A lab technician begins semi-automated testing for COVID-19 at Northwell Health Labs on March 11 in Lake Success, New York. (Photo by Andrew Theodorakis/Getty Images)
BOCA RATON, Fla. – A 6-year-old girl from Boca Raton has tested positive for COVID-19, the Sun-Sentinel reported.

According to the news outlet, this is the youngest case in the state and the first case in the Palm Beach County school system.

The child’s school, Del Prado Elementary School, notified school families about the case in a letter Thursday and said they are taking additional steps to sanitize the campus.

The girl is said to be symptom free, and it’s unclear what prompted the testing.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID-19 cases are extremely rare for young children

The Florida Department of Health reports that only one child age 0 to 9 has been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the state.

