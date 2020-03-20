6-year-old girl tests positive for COVID-19 in Boca Raton, according to report

BOCA RATON, Fla. – A 6-year-old girl from Boca Raton has tested positive for COVID-19, the Sun-Sentinel reported.

According to the news outlet, this is the youngest case in the state and the first case in the Palm Beach County school system.

The child’s school, Del Prado Elementary School, notified school families about the case in a letter Thursday and said they are taking additional steps to sanitize the campus.

The girl is said to be symptom free, and it’s unclear what prompted the testing.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID-19 cases are extremely rare for young children

The Florida Department of Health reports that only one child age 0 to 9 has been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the state.