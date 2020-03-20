Beware of scammers pretending to be testing for COVID-19, police say

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – Law enforcement officers from Palm Beach to Miami-Dade counties are warning the public about a group of scammers pretending to be government employees who are going door to door to test for COVID-19.

The fraudsters are wearing protective gear and lab coats to identify themselves as employees of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or the Florida Department of Health.

“Please be advised that no public health officials are offering testing of COVID-19 or selling any testing kits door to door,” a spokesperson for the Plantation Polie Department wrote Thursday. “This is a distraction attempt to burglarize your home.”

Officers are asking anyone who encounters these fraudsters to call 911.