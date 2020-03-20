Jungle Island offers free online lessons for children

MIAMI – Jungle Island is offering free online lessons beginning Monday for children who are out of school amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The fun online lessons on animals, nature and the Everglades are geared toward children ages 5 to 12.

“While schools are closed and kids are bored and stuck at home, we decided to bring some of Jungle Island’s fine-feathered, scaly and cuddly friends directly to the computers of our young fans,” Jungle Island’s Education Manager Emma Guss said in a statement. “Each assignment is full of surprises and is designed to keep kids busy for hours, while they discover fun facts about animals, protected national parks, and the crucial role they can play in conserving wildlife and endangered species.”

To access the online lessons, visit the park’s Facebook or Instagram pages at 11 a.m. Monday-Friday.

Guss will post photos and a link to where children and their parents can locate the lesson of the day.

Jungle Island said in a news release that new themes will be announced every week, ranging from Everglades Exploration, Spread Your Wings, Primate Practices and more.

Guss will lead the lessons and has designated Tuesdays and Thursdays as homework days.