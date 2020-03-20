Miami-Dade Transit services to reduce Friday

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade County Transit is reducing its services beginning Friday.

Authorities are encouraging transit riders to only use buses and trains for essential trips, while still maintaining social distancing.

Meanwhile, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez ordered all non-essential retail and commercial businesses closed Thursday night in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Essential businesses like grocery stores, healthcare providers, social services and news organizations will remain operational.

Businesses that violate the order are subject to fines.

As of Friday morning, 113 COVID-19 cases had been confirmed in the county.