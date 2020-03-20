Part-time employee of BB&T Center tests positive for COVID-19

SUNRISE, Fla. – A part-time employee of the BB&T Center tested positive for COVID-19, the Florida Panthers announced Friday in a news release.

According to the notice, the Florida Department of Health notified the Panthers and the BB&T Center that the employee tested positive on March 15.

The Panthers said the employee last worked at the BB&T Center on March 8 and is self-quarantined and receiving medical care.

“After being informed of this confirmed case, the Florida Panthers reached out to all staff who may have come in close contact with this employee during their shift. Those individuals have been asked to observe all precautions and report any existing symptoms to the Broward Department of Health,” the news release stated. “The health and well-being of BB&T Center staff, employees, fans, touring event personnel and our team is of the upmost importance to the organization. We continue to direct our staff to work remotely and observe all recommended precautions.”

The Panthers are urging anyone who has recently been at the BB&T Center and is feeling symptomatic to call the Broward County Health Department at 954-412-7300.