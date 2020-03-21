Publix, Walmart, Dollar Tree need more workers

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – While many businesses are shuttered, grocery stores like Publix can’t keep up with demand. The Lakeland-based store chain said it is seeking to hire thousands of associates by the end of March to fill positions in its stores and distribution centers.

“We take pride in serving our communities during times of need, and with the unprecedented demand we are experiencing, we’re in need of more associates to help across our operating area,” said Publix Vice President of Human Resources Marcy Benton. “We’re looking for people who have a desire to serve, are passionate about the food industry, are willing to work hard and ready to build a career at Publix.”

Various positions are available at stores throughout the company’s seven-state operating area including southeast Florida stores in Boynton Beach, Deerfield Beach, and Miami.

The company encourages submissions from people in service, manufacturing, warehousing and other industries who have recently found themselves unexpectedly without work.

The grocery chain said Interested individuals should fill out an online application at www.publix.jobs.

Walmart, the largest private employer in the United States, plans to hire 150,000 temporary workers by the end of May as the coronavirus pandemic continues to sweep through the country.

The company said it is hiring the associates to work in stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers.

"These roles will be temporary at first, but many will convert to permanent roles over time," Walmart said in a press release. "We've reached out to industry groups representing restaurants and hospitality to facilitate temporary roles that can be a bridge for their employees during this difficult time."

The company said it plans to expedite the application time from two weeks to 24 hours.

"We know millions of Americans who are usually employed at this time are temporarily out of work, and at the same time we're currently seeing strong demand in our stores," said Doug McMillon, president and CEO of Walmart. "We're looking for people who see Walmart as a chance to earn some extra money and perform a vital service to their community."

Click here to find out about Walmart jobs.

Dollar Tree, which also owns Family Dollar, said Friday it’s hiring 25,000 full- and part-time workers for its 15,000 US stores and 24 distribution centers. Click here to apply for a job at Dollar Tree.

The company is looking to hire cashiers and stockers at its retail stores and fillers and equipment operators at its distribution centers.

"We are committed to serving our communities by providing customers with critical essentials, especially during times of uncertainty," CEO Gary Philbin said in a press release.

Convenience store giant 7-Eleven also announced a huge hiring initiative Friday, aiming to bring on 20,000 new store employees to “meet increased demand for 7-Eleven products and services amid the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The company said in a release that it expects to have a "surge in mobile orders" for its mobile app as people are forced to stay at home in light of government recommendations.

Click here to apply for a job at 7-Eleven.

Earlier this week, Amazon said the coronavirus outbreak has caused a surge in online shopping, and the online giant is adding full time and part time jobs across the United States to keep up with the demand.

Find out more about Amazon jobs at amazondeliversjobs.com.

And pizza chain Domino’s is looking to hire more workers as people shift their eating habits to takeout or delivery amid restrictions surrounding the pandemic. Click here to find out about jobs at Domino’s.

Other businesses that need workers are Winn-Dixie, who has openings at its Bi Lo and Fresco y Mas stores. Click here for more information from Winn-Dixie.

