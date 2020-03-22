Miami Eats one-stop-shop listing of restaurants

MIAMI, Fla. – A program that was put on by the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau in record time is helping support local restaurants who are struggling amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hector Acevedo, who co-owns Grails in Wynwood, is part of the effort called Miami Eats. Acevedo has employees preparing meals to service to the community, while also providing an option, he says, for people to eat who are lacking in funds.

“If we keep spreading the word, we can feed as many people as we can,” said Acevedo. “Instead of freaking out, it’s like, what can we do as industry leaders to help the community and keep this thing going?

Grails is one of 270 participating restaurants including in the Miami Eats by the GMCVB, which was conceived to help restaurants inform patrons of their take-out and delivery offerings.

Acevedo has a special on his take out and delivery menu, which includes an appetizer, soup, and main course for $15.

The coronavirus crisis has hit the hospitality industry particularly hard. Documents show nearly 1,000 workers are being laid off. Fundraisers are being set up to help bartenders and servers pay their bills.

“Servers, back of the house, all of them, they live paycheck to paycheck and we don’t know what’s going to happen next.”

Miami Eats by the GMCVB is a free listings service to all Miami-Dade County restaurants regardless of location, cuisine or price point. All participants will be listed on the dedicated Miami Eats website, offering consumers a single platform and a one-stop-shop with easy browse and search capabilities, according to the GMCVB.

For the full list, visit www.GMCVB.com/MiamiEats, which will be updated daily. Share your Miami Eats experience with the GMCVB on social media by using the hashtags, #MiamiEats and #OrderOutHelpOut.

For Miami residents aware of any restaurant that is not on the current list, email MiamiEats@GMCVB.com.

For restaurants that would like to participate, go to https://www.miamiandbeaches.com/miamieats/miamieats-restaurant-participation-form-page