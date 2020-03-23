Man shot after bringing gun into jail booking room, sheriff says

ORLANDO, Fla. – Sheriff's officials in Orlando say a 25-year-old man was shot in the shoulder after holding several people captive in the booking area of the jail.

The incident unfolded Saturday night in the Orange County Jail.

Sheriff John Mina said during a news conference that Eric Jefferson Stanley Jr. slipped off his flex cuffs and pulled a gun inside the booking area.

He held several people hostage before officers and deputies outside the building shot him in the shoulder, authorities said.

One deputy was injured.

Stanley faces multiple charges, including armed kidnapping, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He is expected to go before a judge on Monday in Orlando.