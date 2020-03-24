Gov. Ron DeSantis wants Florida declared disaster area
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis has asked President Donald Trump to declare Florida a disaster area, saying the coronavirus outbreak is having a “drastic effect” on the state’s economy and medical providers.
His letter to Trump released late Monday says Florida’s hospitals and first responders are facing challenges rarely experienced.
A declaration would make Florida eligible for federal aid.
This is no hurricane but DeSantis wrote that the state has already spent $208 million and it’s medical system is already burdened, with limited testing showing more than 1,400 people infected and 17 deaths.
Trump has not acted on the request.
