Gov. Ron DeSantis wants Florida declared disaster area

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis has asked President Donald Trump to declare Florida a disaster area, saying the coronavirus outbreak is having a “drastic effect” on the state’s economy and medical providers.

His letter to Trump released late Monday says Florida’s hospitals and first responders are facing challenges rarely experienced.

A declaration would make Florida eligible for federal aid.

This is no hurricane but DeSantis wrote that the state has already spent $208 million and it’s medical system is already burdened, with limited testing showing more than 1,400 people infected and 17 deaths.

Trump has not acted on the request.