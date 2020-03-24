Some construction sites still operating in Miami-Dade County despite coronavirus concerns

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The Miami-Dade County skyline is always dotted with construction cranes.

With this still being the case, a question among many are asking is why construction sites are still running when all non-essential businesses are supposed to be closed and public gatherings are being limited to 10 people or less due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Local 10 News took that question directly to Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez, who said currently, they are an exception to the rule, but that may not last much longer.

"The construction sites, I may have to do something about that because they may not be practicing social distancing," Gimenez said.

The mayor's staff explained the reason construction sites are currently exempt is at least partially because most construction sites are outside, in the fresh air, instead of indoors.

Plus, they are still bound to the same restrictions as essential businesses.

And so far, Gimenez said most places seem to be following through with those expectations.

"The good news is our police department says most businesses, as far as we know, are complying with our order," he said.

Local 10 News also spoke with a few people working at some of the sites visited on Tuesday.

Managers said they’re doing their best to provide places for workers to wash their hands and keep their distance.

But at least one worker, who didn’t want to be identified, said that really wasn’t the case; not enough was being done and he has actually decided to stop coming to work, until this all blows over.