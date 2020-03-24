Free learning sites for children amid school closures

MIAMI – As people around the country are practicing social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic, organizations in South Florida and elsewhere have set up free online learning tools for children who are out of school.

Below is a list of some of our favorite online learning sites:

Jungle Island: Jungle Island is offering free online lessons on animals, nature and the Everglades that are geared toward children ages 5 to 12. To access the online lessons, visit the park’s Facebook or Instagram pages at 11 a.m. Monday-Friday.

Miami Marlins: The Miami Marlins have launched a new online tool where parents, students and teachers can get access to fun at-home activities, including coloring pages, word searches and player development tips.

Here is the initial list of activities available now at Marlins.com/HomeFun:

· Coloring Pages

· Word Searches

· Player Development Tips

· Coaching Tips

· Youth Baseball and Softball Toolkit

- The Miami Marlins Youth Baseball and Softball Toolkit is a great resource for players, coaches and parents, and features a welcome letter from Marlins player Brian Anderson.

· Fun At Bat

- Fun At Bat is an entry-level bat and ball program for kids, launched by USA Baseball, with an emphasis on character development, functional movement, active play, and fun. The program is locally supported by Florida Blue and the Miami Marlins Foundation.

GoNoodle: GoNoodle provides active screen time in which children can warm up their bodies, as well as engage their minds.

Cosmic Kids Yoga: The Cosmic Kids Yoga YouTube page is designed for children 3 and older.

Dream Box: Dream Box is an online K-8 math program that is free for the first 90 days.

Mystery Science: Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Mystery Science has pulled its most popular science lessons and is offering them free of charge.