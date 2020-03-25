Gov. Ron DeSantis to deliver briefing on coronavirus pandemic at 10:30 a.m.

MIAMI – Gov. Ron DeSantis will be holding his daily briefing on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the State Logistics Response Center in Orlando.

DeSantis told President Donald Trump the response has already cost the state’s taxpayers about $208 million and there is a need for more federal aid.

“The insufficient medical resources and capacities of medical facilities and the already limited number of qualified medical personnel will only continue to rapidly deplete as the impacts of COVID-19 continue to spread,” DeSantis wrote in a letter sent to Trump on Monday.

DeSantis estimates more than 40,400 people have already lost their jobs in Florida.