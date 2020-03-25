Starbucks offers free coffee to first responders and frontline workers during the COVID-19 outbreak.

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – Starbucks announced today that they will now be offering free brewed coffee (hot or iced) to first and frontline responders in the wake of the COVID-19 global health crisis.

From now until May 3, any customer who identifies as a first responder or frontline worker supporting our healthcare system will receive tall brewed coffee (hot or iced) at no charge – including police officers, firefighters, paramedics, doctors, nurses, hospital and medical staff and medical researchers.

First responders are making sure to take every precaution while helping patients who may potentially have contracted coronavirus. (WPLG)

In addition to free coffee, the global coffee empire will also donate $500k to organizations delivering care packages and needed medical items, including personal protective equipment.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Starbucks has shifted store operations to a to-go or drive-thru model, removed seating from cafes to encourage social distancing, and expanded benefits to include 30 days of catastrophe pay for all employees.

