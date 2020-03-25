Starbucks offers free coffee to first responders and frontline workers during the COVID-19 outbreak.
From now until May 3.
HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – Starbucks announced today that they will now be offering free brewed coffee (hot or iced) to first and frontline responders in the wake of the COVID-19 global health crisis.
From now until May 3, any customer who identifies as a first responder or frontline worker supporting our healthcare system will receive tall brewed coffee (hot or iced) at no charge – including police officers, firefighters, paramedics, doctors, nurses, hospital and medical staff and medical researchers.
In addition to free coffee, the global coffee empire will also donate $500k to organizations delivering care packages and needed medical items, including personal protective equipment.
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Starbucks has shifted store operations to a to-go or drive-thru model, removed seating from cafes to encourage social distancing, and expanded benefits to include 30 days of catastrophe pay for all employees.
