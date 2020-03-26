2 Costa cruise ships on way to PortMiami with ill crew members

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

MIAMI – Two Costa Cruise Line ships are on their way Friday to PortMiami.

A spokesperson for Carnival, the company that owns Costa Cruises, said the ships don’t have any passengers on board, only crew members, and that some of those crew members are experiencing flu-like symptoms.

The ships have not been given clearance to dock in Miami.

The U.S. Coast Guard is involved in the situation.

Local 10 News is working to find out how many crew members have flu-like symptoms and what their next step is.