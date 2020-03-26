76ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (954) 364-2526.

76ºF

Local News

2 Costa cruise ships on way to PortMiami with ill crew members

No passengers on board ships, Carnival representative says

Madeleine Wright, Reporter

Tags: PortMiami, Miami, Miami-Dade County
The trans-Atlantic cruise ship Costa Luminosa arrives in Marseille, southern France, Thursday, March 19, 2020. The ship was allowed to stop in Tenerife in Spain on Sunday and offload three people who needed to be evacuated. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
The trans-Atlantic cruise ship Costa Luminosa arrives in Marseille, southern France, Thursday, March 19, 2020. The ship was allowed to stop in Tenerife in Spain on Sunday and offload three people who needed to be evacuated. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

MIAMI – Two Costa Cruise Line ships are on their way Friday to PortMiami.

A spokesperson for Carnival, the company that owns Costa Cruises, said the ships don’t have any passengers on board, only crew members, and that some of those crew members are experiencing flu-like symptoms.

The ships have not been given clearance to dock in Miami.

The U.S. Coast Guard is involved in the situation.

Local 10 News is working to find out how many crew members have flu-like symptoms and what their next step is.

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author: