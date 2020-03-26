Authorities warn public about fake coronavirus test kits

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about the sale of fake coronavirus test kits that actually contain substances that are toxic to humans.

According to authorities, the kits are being shipped globally.

“Last weekend, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection intercepted hundreds of such counterfeit test kits that were being shipped from the United Kingdom to Los Angeles International Airport,” Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said in an email. “The fake test kits were labeled ‘Corona Virus 2019nconv (COVID-19)’ and ‘Virus1 Test Kit.’ One suspect was subsequently arrested in London by Homeland Security Investigations and United Kingdom authorities.”

Sheriff Rick Ramsay urges people to refrain from purchasing test kits online or through any organization other than your direct healthcare provider.