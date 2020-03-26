2 Miami police officers test positive for coronavirus

MIAMI, Fla. – Two City of Miami Police officers have tested positive for COVID-19.

Miami Police Department Chief Jorge R. Colina said the officers were placed into self-isolation as soon as they reported symptoms and were immediately tested for the coronavirus.

Colina said in a statement that both officers are in “good spirits” and are currently experiencing only mild effects from the virus.

He added the department had anticipated the potential for officers to be exposed to the coronavirus because of the nature of their work with the public.

“The Miami Police Department is committed to supporting both officers through the recovery process and will take all possible measures to minimize the risk of secondary exposures,” according to the statement. “MPD has a robust screening and reporting processes in place to minimize the spread of infection to additional employees and the general public.”

The identity of the officers was not released.

The Centers for Disease Control has more information to help in decisionmaking about seeking care or getting tested.

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/testing.html