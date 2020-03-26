Whole Foods hiring more than 5,000 positions nationwide

Whole Foods Market is among some companies that are still hiring despite the coronavirus pandemic’s detrimental effect on the economy.

As of Friday, Whole Foods is seeking to fill more than 5,000 positions nationwide.

The job openings include seasonal and full-time positions.

Whole Foods has made some enhancements for its seasonal opportunities in an effort to support the livelihood of people in the community, including:

Offering a starting hourly base rate at $15/hour, with enhanced pay opportunities available until May 3, 2020, including:

Additional $2/hour premium, up to 40 hours in a workweek.

Overtime rates at double your hourly base rate per overtime hour in most areas.

Offering flexible shifts with hours that match your needs.

Expediting the hiring process to help get people jobs faster.

Click here to view job openings at Whole Foods.