4 Broward Sheriff’s Office employees test positive for new coronavirus

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Four Broward Sheriff’s Office employees have recently tested positive for the new coronavirus, the agency confirmed to Local 10 News on Friday.

According to BSO Sgt. Donald Prichard, a spokesman for the agency, a total of 207 BSO employees have been either self-monitoring or self-isolating due to potential exposure to COVID-19.

“The employees are in varying stages of the suggested 14-day window,” he said in an email.

Prichard said the employees who tested positive are isolated and recuperating. He could not confirm whether those employees are sworn deputies or civilians.

Below is a breakdown of the employees’ status:

· 4 confirmed positive cases

· 13 new cases/pending classification

· 83 cases are inactive or recovered pending return to work

· 107 cases are in varying degrees of monitoring