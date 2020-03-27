Here is list of resources to help small businesses survive coronavirus pandemic

MIAMI – South Florida businesses with two to 100 employees that were established before March 9th can qualify for coronavirus pandemic emergency aid.

Businesses of an “indecent sexual nature” or entrepreneurs earning more than one-third of gross annual revenue from legal gambling do not qualify for aid.

Gov. Ron DeSantis issued his Wednesday coronavirus briefing from Orlando. (Local 10 News)

SHORT-TERM, INTEREST-FREE LOANS

Gov. Ron DeSantis said an initial $50-million injection to the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan program is meant to help these businesses stay afloat through an economic shutdown that is meant to reduce the effects of the pandemic. Only one loan of up to $50,000 is available per business. The deadline is May 8. Here is the link to the application.

FREE TRAINING

Career Source Florida Business Services includes help with recruiting specialized talent, training, funding and labor market data.

STATE SURVEY

DeSantis’ administration activated the Business Damage Assessment survey to assess the impact.

AGENCIES