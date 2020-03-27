‘It’s no joke’ says University of Miami student with COVID-19

MIAMI, Fla. – A University of Miami student is still trying to figure out how exactly she contracted the coronavirus and she wants others to know that the road to recovery wasn't easy.

“I was being so cautious and was genuinely surprised when I found out, “ said Liz Geiger, a 20-year-old junior studying accounting and business at UM. She says she was visiting friends who wee studying abroad in Europe when she started to feel sick.

"I felt like I had a really bad flu," said Geiger.

On the last day of her European tour, she got worse.

“I started to feel feverish. The morning I was leaving, I woke up and I went to the bathroom and started vomiting.” She said she had a high fever of about 102 degrees Fahrenheit. “Chills, sweats, all of it.”

Two weeks ago, Geiger returned to South Florida and went to the hospital, where she found out she was positive for COVID-19. She said she does have underlying health issues but did not think this would happen.

"I considered it could be corona, but at the same time, I thought there's no chance because I’ve been washing my hands, using hand sanitizer way too often," she said.

Liz Geiger, a University of Miami student, recovered from coronaviru, which she believes she may have contracted while visiting Europe. (WPLG)

The University of Miami student went into quarantine. She says the Florida Department of Health notified the school of her positive results. She said 14 days later after sleeping and drinking fluids, she is almost back to normal.

"As of now, I am cleared, I am still going to be cautious and take it pretty slow.”

She said the situation that she found herself in was serious and she wants to warn other young people that the virus is no joke.

“For young people, my message to everyone: I think the biggest thing is to act like everyone around you has it because that’s the only way everyone is actually going to take it seriously.”

Geiger is resuming online classes at the university while she hopes life can get back to normal for everyone soon.