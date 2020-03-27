Tracking coronavirus cases: Alexander Niniger State Veterans Nursing Home

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – The coronavirus pandemic is impacting the Alexander Niniger State Veterans Nursing Home in Broward County.

According to the Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs, two men living at the nursing home at 8401 E. Cypress Dr. in Pembroke Pines were hospitalized.

The two military veterans tested positive for COVID-19, the infectious respiratory illness caused by the new coronavirus.

Nursing home in Pembroke Pines (Local 10 News)

The Centers for Disease Control and Protection had yet to verify the cases on Friday, according to Steve Murray, a spokesman for the Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs.