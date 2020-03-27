Tracking coronavirus cases: Hillcrest Healthcare Rehab

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – The coronavirus pandemic is impacting Hillcrest Healthcare Rehab in Broward County.

According to the facility operator, two residents at 4200 Washington St., in Hollywood were hospitalized. Both tested positive for COVID-19, the infectious respiratory illness caused by the new coronavirus.

Here is the statement released:

First, we want to express our heartfelt sympathy for the patients and their loved ones during this very difficult time. We can confirm that 2 patients, who were sent to Hillcrest from a local hospital, tested positive for COVID-19 after being returned to the hospital for changes in their medical condition. Upon being notified by the Department of Health that they had tested positive, we immediately contacted the appropriate local and state agencies. Upon concluding their visits to our center, no further testing was ordered and they confirmed that our infection control and PPE protocols were effectively in place. We remain in very close communication with local and state health officials to ensure that we are taking the appropriate steps at this time.

Visitation remains restricted, all employees are screened prior to entering the building on every shift, and new admissions to our center are also pre-screened. If an employee does not pass the stringent screening process in place, they are not permitted to work. We have not been notified of any employee testing positive for COVID-19. We continue to follow CDC guidelines and adhere to all protocols for infection control techniques and personal protective equipment recommendations.

We fully recognize how difficult this time is for our residents and for their loved ones, who have been restricted from any contact with beloved family members. Working in conjunction with all appropriate authorities, we are doing everything we can to minimize the risk of exposure to any of our residents and our staff and will continue to do so until the COVID-19 threat has subsided.