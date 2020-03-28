Emergency message activated to alert 65+ to stay home

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – If you received an alarm that sounded like an Amber Alert on your cell phone late Saturday afternoon, you most likely previously signed up to received Florida Disaster Alerts. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis urged people to sign up for the alerts if they haven’t yet.

The Florida Surgeon General sent out a public emergency notice about COVID-19. (WPLG)

It comes on the heels of Florida Surgeon General Scott A. Rivkees, M.D., issuing a 2-page public health advisory Wednesday night urging all individuals over the age of 65 and those with certain medical conditions to stay home.

Nearly a quarter of the Florida’s population is made up of seniors, which appears to be one of the most vulnerable groups when it comes to COVID-19.

Sign up for the alerts here at floridadisaster.org.

The alert came a day after Miami-Dade County residents received a public safety alert Friday afternoon telling people to “remain in their homes except for essential activities.” Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez later said he was unaware of Friday’s alert and instructed his emergency operations center that alerts from his county should be cleared by him first before they are sent out.

“I don’t want to scare people,” said Gimenez.