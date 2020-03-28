Superintendent talks to Local 10 about school changes in midst of coronavirus

MIAMI, Fla. – Across the county, families are preparing for kids to head back into the virtual classroom on Monday after time off for Spring Break.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvahlo took time away from feeding the homeless Saturday to speak with Local 10 over video chat about the return to distance learning.

"After a much-needed week of rest, we will have virtual open arms to welcome every single student, every single teacher, back into our instructional continuity approach,” said Carvalho

Carvalho also said that they will be continuing their meal program and that it won't be only for students.

"We’re willing and able to feed the parents, the children and their siblings who may not necessarily be in school. This is not the time to ask questions. We have sought and received waivers from the federal government to relieve some of the accountability requirements so that we are present and able to feed our community."

He said the meal program continued through the week of spring break. On Monday, there will be 50 centers open at 9:30 a.m. to provide breakfast and reopen from 4 to 7 p.m. to provide breakfast and lunch for the following day.

“That will be the model for the remainder part of the week,” Carvalho said.

The superintendent also touched on several other things, including how families who still have not be able to get the technology for students to go online can do so and how to get free internet if you don’t already have access.

For questions about food distribution, mental health issues, or curriculum questions, Carvalho said help is available by calling (305) 995-3000.