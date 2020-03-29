Broward County Schools continue food program

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County Public Schools Food & Nutrition continues services for breakfast and lunch at 47 school locations from March 30 through April 15. Students and family members may collect a grab-and-go meal.

Despite the school system being closed due to the coronavirus, the district remains committed to serving the community by offering meals for breakfast and lunch to students and families at an expanded list of school locations. There are 23 elementary schools, 9 middle schools, and 15 high schools across Broward County.

Breakfast will be available from 8 to 10 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday from March 30-April 15. Meals will be distributed in the bus or car loop as students either drive up or walk up with their family members to reduce risk of exposure to the coronavirus.

Elementary Schools

Mary M. Bethune

Challenger

Coconut Palm

Charles Drew

Flamingo

Stephen Foster

James Hunt

Lake Forest

Lloyd Estates

Thurgood Marshall

Meadowbrook

Norcrest

Oakridge

Orange Brook

Parkside

Annabel C. Perry PK-8

Pines Lakes

Pinewood

Quiet Waters

Royal Palm

Sawgrass

Village

Walker

Middle Schools

Coral Springs

Driftwood

Glades

Lyons Creek

Rickards

Sawgrass Springs

Seminole

Sunrise

Westpine

High Schools

Boyd Anderson

Coconut Creek

Coral Springs

Deerfield Beach

Dillard

Blanche Ely

Charles W. Flanagan

Hallandale

McArthur

Miramar

Nova

Plantation

South Broward

Stranahan

J.P. Taravella

For more information: https://www.browardschools.com/coronavirus.