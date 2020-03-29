Broward County Schools continue food program
Services listed for breakfast and lunch at 47 school locations
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County Public Schools Food & Nutrition continues services for breakfast and lunch at 47 school locations from March 30 through April 15. Students and family members may collect a grab-and-go meal.
Despite the school system being closed due to the coronavirus, the district remains committed to serving the community by offering meals for breakfast and lunch to students and families at an expanded list of school locations. There are 23 elementary schools, 9 middle schools, and 15 high schools across Broward County.
Breakfast will be available from 8 to 10 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday from March 30-April 15. Meals will be distributed in the bus or car loop as students either drive up or walk up with their family members to reduce risk of exposure to the coronavirus.
Elementary Schools
- Mary M. Bethune
- Challenger
- Coconut Palm
- Charles Drew
- Flamingo
- Stephen Foster
- James Hunt
- Lake Forest
- Lloyd Estates
- Thurgood Marshall
- Meadowbrook
- Norcrest
- Oakridge
- Orange Brook
- Parkside
- Annabel C. Perry PK-8
- Pines Lakes
- Pinewood
- Quiet Waters
- Royal Palm
- Sawgrass
- Village
- Walker
Middle Schools
- Coral Springs
- Driftwood
- Glades
- Lyons Creek
- Rickards
- Sawgrass Springs
- Seminole
- Sunrise
- Westpine
High Schools
- Boyd Anderson
- Coconut Creek
- Coral Springs
- Deerfield Beach
- Dillard
- Blanche Ely
- Charles W. Flanagan
- Hallandale
- McArthur
- Miramar
- Nova
- Plantation
- South Broward
- Stranahan
- J.P. Taravella
For more information: https://www.browardschools.com/coronavirus.
