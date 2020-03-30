Feeding the needy in coronavirus pandemic: ‘This is unprecedented what we’re up against’

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – It’s like a well-oiled machine, all to keep the steady stream of cars moving.

“It’s non-stop. This is crazy,” said Bill Feinberg, chair of the Fort Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce. “Just all coming together to help our community, give out some food, and help so many people in need.”

The food giveaways continued Monday for South Florida residents in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

Feinberg said three quarters of the 1,400 businesses that are members of his chamber of commerce are impacted, including the company he owns, Allied Kitchen & Bath.

“This is unprecedented what we’re up against,” he said.

Feinberg was helping hand out goods at the Las Olas Chabad Jewish Center, which partnered with Feeding South Florida for one of Monday’s giveaways in Fort Lauderdale.

“At a time like this, we have to remind ourselves that we’re all in this together,” Las Olas Chabad Rabbi Chaim Slavaticki said. “There’s a blessing in every challenge.”

Several blocks away, another line of cars was at The Pantry of Broward, which normally feeds about 500 seniors in a month’s time. Monday, it served hundreds from various age groups.

“The important thing is that we come back — and we will come back," Feinberg said. “This is an unbelievable community. We are strong.”

ALSO SEE: How safe is grocery store food or takeout amid pandemic?