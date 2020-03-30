82ºF

The Pantry of Broward distributes free food in Fort Lauderdale

Saira Anwer, Reporter

Andrea Torres, Digital Reporter/Producer

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Pantry of Broward started distributing more than 10,000 pounds of food to the public at 8 a.m. on Monday in Fort Lauderdale. The distribution ends at 3 p.m. at 610 NW 3rd Ave.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the nonprofit organization is also delivering 55-pound boxes of food to about 500 households in Broward County.

For more information about the event, visit ThePantryofBroward.org.

