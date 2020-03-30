Workers say Instacart isn’t investing in safety during coronavirus pandemic

Instacart, a same-day grocery delivery and pick-up service based out of San Franciso, is facing criticism in South Florida over an alleged lack of investment in safety during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Gig Workers Collective, a new organization advocating for the rights of contract workers for mobile phone app services, is organizing Instacart Shoppers’ strike on Monday.

In solidarity with the organization, Kelly Benjamin, of The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees trade union in Florida, released a statement listing the workers’ demands.

The workers want Instacart to provide personal protective equipment, hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes and sprays and soap. They are also asking for an extra $5 per order in hazard pay, a 10% gratuity and support for workers with pre-existing conditions.

Instacart executives announced Friday they would give new payments between $25 and $200 to in-store shoppers based on hours worked between March and April 15 and removed the signature requirement for alcohol deliveries.

On Sunday, the company released a statement on Twitter agreeing to the “manufacturing & distributing our own hand sanitizer to shoppers & launching a new customer tip default feature to help shoppers earn higher tips.”