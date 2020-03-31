LIST: Curfews in place in South Florida amid coronavirus pandemic

MIAMI – Although county leaders in South Florida have not set curfews in place at this time, various cities and municipalities have taken stricter measures amid the coronavirus pandemic. Below is a list of the current curfews in effect.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY CURFEWS:

Miami: 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Miami Gardens: 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Homestead: 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

North Miami Beach: 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Key Biscayne: 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Hialeah: 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Coral Gables: 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Miami Beach: 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Sunny Isles Beach: 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

BROWARD COUNTY CURFEWS:

Coconut Creek: 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Hallandale Beach: 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

No curfews are currently in effect in Monroe County.