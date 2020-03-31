Miami-Dade County mayor orders closure of common-use amenities

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez issued a new executive order Tuesday, resulting in the closure of all pools, hot tubs, golf courses, tennis courts, basketball courts, fitness centers, gymnasiums and other common-use amenities for all purposes.

The order is effective immediately.

Amenities exclusively used by residents of “individual dwelling units, including single-family residential lots, townhouses, duplexes and villas, are not affected by the order.

“I urge everyone to continue always maintaining social distance of 6 feet or more and avoid going out for any non-essential reason. Following the county’s ‘Safer at Home’ regulations will reduce the transmission of this virus,” Gimenez said in a statement. “We must all be vigilant about taking personal responsibility to help stop the spread of COVID-19. We must each act as if we are infected and take every precautionary step to prevent transmitting this virus to others.”

Gimenez is scheduled to hold a virtual news conference Tuesday afternoon after visiting a temporary field hospital at the Miami-Dade County fairgrounds at Tamiami Park.

The hospital has been set up to help deal with any potential overflow from nearby hospitals dealing with coronavirus cases.