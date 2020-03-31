86ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (954) 364-2526.

86ºF

Local News

Miami-Dade County mayor orders closure of common-use amenities

Amenities exclusively used by residents of ‘individual dwelling units’ not affected by order

Amanda Batchelor, Managing Editor

Tags: coronavirus, COVID-19, Miami-Dade County, Carlos Gimenez
photo

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez issued a new executive order Tuesday, resulting in the closure of all pools, hot tubs, golf courses, tennis courts, basketball courts, fitness centers, gymnasiums and other common-use amenities for all purposes.

The order is effective immediately.

Amenities exclusively used by residents of “individual dwelling units, including single-family residential lots, townhouses, duplexes and villas, are not affected by the order.

“I urge everyone to continue always maintaining social distance of 6 feet or more and avoid going out for any non-essential reason. Following the county’s ‘Safer at Home’ regulations will reduce the transmission of this virus,” Gimenez said in a statement. “We must all be vigilant about taking personal responsibility to help stop the spread of COVID-19. We must each act as if we are infected and take every precautionary step to prevent transmitting this virus to others.”

Gimenez is scheduled to hold a virtual news conference Tuesday afternoon after visiting a temporary field hospital at the Miami-Dade County fairgrounds at Tamiami Park.

The hospital has been set up to help deal with any potential overflow from nearby hospitals dealing with coronavirus cases.

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author: