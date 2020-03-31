New drive-through coronavirus testing site opens for seniors at Miami park

MIAMI – A new drive-through coronavirus testing site opens Tuesday for seniors in the city of Miami.

Miami residents ages 65 and over who are experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19 can request an appointment at Charles Hadley Park in Liberty City by calling 305-960-5050.

The testing site will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Symptoms of the virus include a dry cough, fever and shortness of breath, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC says the best way for people to protect themselves against the virus is to avoid being exposed to it as it is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person.

The CDC advises people to stay within 6 feet apart of each other, avoid contact with ill people and wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after you have been in a public place or after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.