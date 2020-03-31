University of Miami Health System employee dies of coronavirus

An employee of the University of Miami Health System died of complications with COVID-19, the highly contagious respiratory illness caused by the new coronavirus.

The University of Miami released a statement on Tuesday evening.

“This longtime employee was dedicated to serving our mission and will be greatly missed,” the statement said. “The entire health system family is grieving and sends an outpouring of love and condolences to family and friends who have asked for privacy during this difficult time.”

The statement also said the University of Miami community is beyond grateful for all health care providers and anyone standing on the frontlines of this pandemic.

“We stand together with our UM family and their loved ones now and always,” the statement said.