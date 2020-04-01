Carnival Cruise Line cancels some voyages through end of year due to coronavirus pandemic

MIAMI – Carnival Cruise Line has canceled some of its voyages through the end of the year amid the coronavirus pandemic, the company announced Wednesday in a news release.

Below is a list of voyages that have been canceled so far:

All Alaska sailings through and including June 30, 2020;

All San Francisco sailings through 2020;

All Carnival Radiance sailings through and including November 1, 2020;

All Carnival Legend sailings through and including October 30, 2020.

“We share our guests’ disappointment in this necessary action, as this group of sailings included a number of unique itineraries and the introduction of new ships, homeports and destinations to our network,” Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, said in a statement. “Our team has been hard at work making plans for these voyages for over a year and the strong response by our guests suggests tremendous enthusiasm for these offerings which we hope to bring back at the right time.”

Carnival’s offices in greater Miami remain closed and guests are asked to visit https://www.carnival.com/request-forms/cancellation-preference-v2.aspx to receive refunds or claim bonus offers.