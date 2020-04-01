Miami-Dade County mayor orders closure of all adult day cares

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez issued an executive order Wednesday morning forcing the closure of all adult day cares, as well as the suspension of all programs delivering personal services to the elderly in an attempt to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The order goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. Friday and applies to all adult day cares in unincorporated and incorporated areas of the county.

Employees at these facilities may continue business operations that do not involve the delivery of personal services to the elderly.

The order does not apply to assisted living facilities.

“Miami-Dade County staff have been directed to take all appropriate measures to provide services to the elderly during the duration of this order,” a news release from the mayor’s office stated. “Such measures may include the purchase of goods and services, including, but not limited to, food services, personal protective equipment, delivery services, and refrigerated vehicles, without competitive solicitation as authorized by the Governor’s Executive Order Number 20-52 and the existing Miami-Dade County State of Local Emergency.”