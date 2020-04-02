Downtown Miami restaurants say ditch third-party delivery

MIAMI, Fla. – How you can help save a restaurant job? Dial restaurants directly for delivery.

Miami’s Downtown Development Authority’s (DDA) Go Local, Go Direct program helps diners save money on delivery while assisting participating restaurants to keep staff from layoffs by turning servers into delivery operators.

More than a dozen restaurants in Downtown Miami have joined the program asking customers to dial them directly for delivery service instead of using a third-party delivery app.

Local 10’s Christina Vazquez spoke with David Arbital, front of house operations manager for Pubbelly Sushi. The company has four locations countywide. To date, they have not laid off any workers.

With onsite dining is closed, they are re-purposing servers, bartenders, and managers into delivery operators in order to retain staff.

Arbital explained how third-party delivery services keep 25 to 30 percent of the cost of the bill. This is a service fee that restaurants could absorb with revenue being made from dining-in service, but now, due to coronavirus restrictions, they are restricted to take-out and delivery. This direct delivery could be a way for them to capture every bit of revenue to mitigate against layoffs.

Pubbelly’s Brickell City Center location is just one of Downtown Miami restaurants who have joined the Downtown Development Authority’s (DDA) “Go Local, Go Direct” program.

Arbital said to order from one of their restaurants, their website http://pubbellyglobal.com/ has the information and there are no minimum order requirements.

Restaurants that join commit the program must offer a 10 percent discount to consumers.

The idea here, stay home while saving a job by dialing a restaurant directly for delivery service.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our Downtown Miami economy, and restaurants are among the hardest hit companies in our community at a time when our residents – many enduring financial hardships themselves – need them the most,” says Manolo Reyes, Miami Commissioner and Chair of the Miami DDA stated in a news release. “Our top priorities at the DDA are keeping Downtown Miami healthy and supporting local businesses. The ‘Go Local, Go Direct’ campaign will allow our residents to enjoy cuisine from their favorite nearby eateries at home while providing a welcomed jolt for our neighborhood restaurants.”

Diners can view a full list of participating businesses at MiamiDDA.com . Restaurants interested in participating can email GoLocal@MiamiDDA.com.

Participating eateries so far include: