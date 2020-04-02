Man zooms into virtual Florida class during distance learning, exposes himself

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man gained access to the online learning session of an Orange County public school class and exposed himself, according to a memo from the school district, WKMG reported Thursday.

The memo, sent Wednesday, said the man entered a Zoom instructional session and exposed himself to the class.

It’s not known which school or grade level was affected.

Authorities and the school administration “handled the situation," according to the memo, but no other details have been released.

The district sent a Connect Orange message to parents of students who were affected.

“Zoom is not a district supported application and the district has strongly encouraged teachers to use district supported applications such as Big Blue Button and Canvas for their video conferencing needs,” an Orange County spokesperson said.