Semi-truck rolls over, vehicle catches fire on Palmetto Expressway

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – All westbound lanes are blocked on the Palmetto Expressway at Northwest 37th Avenue after a semi-truck rolled over.

Sky 10 was above the scene shortly after 7 a.m. as the semi was turned on its side and another vehicle nearby was on fire.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials, three to four vehicles were involved in the incident.

The department’s hazmat team also responded to the scene due to a fuel leak.

It’s unclear whether anyone was injured.

Further details about the crash were not immediately released by authorities.